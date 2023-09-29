Atishi conducts surprise inspection at MCD school

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Atishi conducted a surprise inspection of an MCD-run school in Nizamuddin on Thursday. During the inspection, she found that due to poor cleanliness, the school was in a deplorable state. There was dirt everywhere in the school, and the walls and floors were covered in dust. Teachers were absent from the classrooms. Taking cognisance of the school’s condition, Atishi reprimanded the school principal and gave her an ultimatum of one week to fix all issues.

The education minister stated that poor sanitation and cleanliness in the school premises reflect the insensitive attitude of the school administration towards the future of the children studying here. This is not tolerable in the Kejriwal government.

Pointing out negligence and dirt in the school’s maintenance, she issued an ultimatum to the school principal, giving her one week to address the school’s issues or be prepared for suspension. Upon seeing the deplorable condition of the school, Atishi issued a one-week ultimatum to the school principal to ensure proper maintenance of the school and improved cleanliness. She warned the principal that failure to do so would result in suspension. She emphasized that such a state of the school is unacceptable. It is the principal’s duty to ensure that all children receive quality education in a clean and safe environment.

However, the condition of the school suggests that the school administration is insensitive to the future of the children studying here. The education minister further stated that the poor condition of MCD schools is the result of the BJP’s 15 years of maladministration in the MCD. The BJP has only worked to deteriorate schools during its entire tenure in the MCD.

The deplorable condition of the schools makes it clear that for many years, the MCD played with the future of children and never paid attention to education. But now MCD schools will be improved, and every child will get access to quality education.

