‘BJP too wanted councillors allowance hike’

By Express News Service

In the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dethroned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by winning over 130 of 250 seats and ended the saffron party’s 15-year rule in the city’s civic body.

In the context of how AAP is performing, challenges, and frequent run-ins with BJP, Zaid Nayeemi speaks to Mukesh Goel, the Leader of the House in MCD.Edited excerpts:

You have been associated with Congress for a long time and were also a five-time councillor. Still, you joined AAP. Why?

I left Congress as it was deflecting from its core ideologies. The leaders were not listening to our issues. However, the AAP-led Delhi government, under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is working very well and the people are appreciating it. The people-centric policies like providing free electricity, water and Tirth Yatra Yojna (pilgrimage) influenced me to join AAP.

The formation of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is in limbo. Files like extensions of contracts are at a standstill. How will it be resolved?

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on the formation of the Standing Committee and we are waiting for the top court’s verdict. Overextending the contract of workers, the mayor and the commissioner will chalk out a solution.

How is the coordination between the MCD and the administrative officials?

There is a smooth functioning in providing services to the people. The officials might be facing pressure from the higher-ups, but still, the policies are executed.

Recently, the Mayor complained of being heckled by BJP workers when she went to inspect a primary school in Saraswati Vihar. The BJP has claimed that the Mayor was taking credit for the work done by then BJP councillor Neeraj Gupta of installing desks in the school. Your take?

First of all, I strongly condemn this unruly behavior of the BJP workers. Shelly Oberoi ji is not only the mayor of Delhi; she is also the first citizen of Delhi and this type of conduct of BJP workers is unjustified. Regarding the BJP’s claim, I would like to inform them that new desks and chairs were installed by AAP and the mayor went to inspect them. BJP workers are so baffled by the exceptionally good work and policies of the AAP that they are resorting to this petty behavior, in order to stop our party leaders from performing their duties.

BJP councillors have put AAP in the dock for hiking allowance for the councillors from Rs 300 to Rs 25,000 for attending each meeting. Your opinion?

The day this resolution was brought to the House, the BJP boycotted the session. I can firmly say that had they been present on that day, they would have also supported it. For the last two decades, the councillors have been getting Rs 300 and I believe that all of them will be happy with the increase in hike of their allowances.

To curb air pollution, the Delhi government will be announcing a Winter Action Plan. What will be the MCD’s role??

The MCD has deployed water sprinklers. To keep a check on the pollution which is caused by the dust particles of construction and demolition waste, we keep issuing notices from time to time. If pollution reaches an exorbitant level, we will issue orders to halt the work.



What is the main focus of the AAP-led MCD?

We are focusing on making Delhi cleaner, greener, pollution and garbage-free apart from improving primary education.

In the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dethroned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by winning over 130 of 250 seats and ended the saffron party’s 15-year rule in the city’s civic body. In the context of how AAP is performing, challenges, and frequent run-ins with BJP, Zaid Nayeemi speaks to Mukesh Goel, the Leader of the House in MCD.Edited excerpts: You have been associated with Congress for a long time and were also a five-time councillor. Still, you joined AAP. Why? I left Congress as it was deflecting from its core ideologies. The leaders were not listening to our issues. However, the AAP-led Delhi government, under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is working very well and the people are appreciating it. The people-centric policies like providing free electricity, water and Tirth Yatra Yojna (pilgrimage) influenced me to join AAP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The formation of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is in limbo. Files like extensions of contracts are at a standstill. How will it be resolved? The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on the formation of the Standing Committee and we are waiting for the top court’s verdict. Overextending the contract of workers, the mayor and the commissioner will chalk out a solution. How is the coordination between the MCD and the administrative officials? There is a smooth functioning in providing services to the people. The officials might be facing pressure from the higher-ups, but still, the policies are executed. Recently, the Mayor complained of being heckled by BJP workers when she went to inspect a primary school in Saraswati Vihar. The BJP has claimed that the Mayor was taking credit for the work done by then BJP councillor Neeraj Gupta of installing desks in the school. Your take? First of all, I strongly condemn this unruly behavior of the BJP workers. Shelly Oberoi ji is not only the mayor of Delhi; she is also the first citizen of Delhi and this type of conduct of BJP workers is unjustified. Regarding the BJP’s claim, I would like to inform them that new desks and chairs were installed by AAP and the mayor went to inspect them. BJP workers are so baffled by the exceptionally good work and policies of the AAP that they are resorting to this petty behavior, in order to stop our party leaders from performing their duties. BJP councillors have put AAP in the dock for hiking allowance for the councillors from Rs 300 to Rs 25,000 for attending each meeting. Your opinion? The day this resolution was brought to the House, the BJP boycotted the session. I can firmly say that had they been present on that day, they would have also supported it. For the last two decades, the councillors have been getting Rs 300 and I believe that all of them will be happy with the increase in hike of their allowances. To curb air pollution, the Delhi government will be announcing a Winter Action Plan. What will be the MCD’s role?? The MCD has deployed water sprinklers. To keep a check on the pollution which is caused by the dust particles of construction and demolition waste, we keep issuing notices from time to time. If pollution reaches an exorbitant level, we will issue orders to halt the work. What is the main focus of the AAP-led MCD? We are focusing on making Delhi cleaner, greener, pollution and garbage-free apart from improving primary education.