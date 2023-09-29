Home Cities Delhi

BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri case sent to Privileges Committee

The incident took place during the special session of Parliament on September 20, where Bidhuri used abusive language against BSP MP Danish Ali.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has referred a complaint lodged by BSP MP Danish Ali against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri to the Privileges Committee for further investigation. 

The protest against the BJP lawmaker gained momentum as several opposition leaders wrote letters to the Speaker, demanding action against Bidhuri. In response to these collective appeals, Speaker Om Birla forwarded the matter to the House Privileges Committee.

Confirming the development, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey posted on his social media handle on Thursday, expressing his gratitude to Birla for entrusting the case to the committee.

