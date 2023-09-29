Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government extends excise policy for six months till March 2024

The government said the decision was taken to ensure the continuity of the existing excise regime while the excise department formulates a new policy.

excise policy

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Those looking forward to private liquor stores reopening in Delhi might need to wait a little longer as the government has decided to extend the ongoing existing policy, for another six months, allowing only government vends to operate in the capital. 

Now, the excise policy will remain till March 2024. Under the ongoing excise regime, only government-owned agencies run liquor shops. The existing excise policy was implemented as an interim arrangement till a new policy was prepared and implemented by the government. The old excise policy was set to expire on September 30. 

The government said the decision was taken to ensure the continuity of the existing excise regime while the excise department formulates a new policy. The proposal for extension was approved by the chief minister and the lieutenant governor. A notification to this effect is expected by Friday.

The government scrapped its new policy and returned to the old one after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in July last year recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the former. This policy was scheduled to expire on March 31, 2023, but the Delhi government extended it for six months until September 30 . 

In August, the excise department made it mandatory for proprietors and firm partners running hotels, clubs and restaurants having bars to submit their police verification certificates. The step was taken by the department to ensure that a person holding the excise licence was of good moral character and did not have any criminal record. There are over 970 HCR licensees in Delhi. Around 400 HCR licensees have approached police for verification, bar owners said. 

The new policy (2021-22), aimed at reforming the liquor trade in Delhi, was implemented in November, 2021 and it came to an end on August 31, 2022. Under the policy, Delhi government quit liquor retail, allowing private parties to run liquor stores across the city under a liberal excise regime. In the absence of a long-term excise policy, companies cannot make long-term plans. They need clarity on the policy front over the next year or two at least in order to invest and execute in the state, Giri said.

Deficiencies in the system 
