Home Cities Delhi

Delhi jewellery shop robbery: Two detained from Chhattisgarh

According to a senior police officer, interrogation of the accused persons is underway.

Published: 29th September 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two persons have been detained in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur in connection with a Rs 20-crore robbery from a jewellery shop in Delhi's Bhogal area, officials said on Friday.

According to a senior police officer, interrogation of the accused persons is underway.

At least three unidentified people were involved in the burglary, one of the biggest in the national capital.

The accused people broke into the shop, made a hole in a strong room and decamped with ornaments worth more than Rs 20 crore as well as Rs 5 lakh in cash earlier this week.

The shop, Umrao Singh Jewellers, in south Delhi's Bhogal, had several CCTV cameras but they were damaged around Sunday midnight, police said.

The owner closed the shop on Sunday around 8 pm and when he opened it on Tuesday around 10.30 am, he got to know about the incident.

The shop remains closed on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Robbery jewellery shop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp