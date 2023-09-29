Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Poll to gymnastics national body stayed by High court

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that the sports body had not followed the Sports Code and the relevant judicial directions while stopping the election scheduled to be held on Friday.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The High Court has stayed the upcoming election of the office bearers and members of the executive committee of the Gymnastics Federation of India over non-compliance with the sports code among other issues.

In the order, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that the sports body had not followed the Sports Code and the relevant judicial directions while stopping the election scheduled to be held on Friday (September 29). “Unless the matter is fully heard by this court, at this stage, there is a serious doubt about the compliance of the mandate of the Sports Code and the directions passed...” the order said.

On August 16, 2022, a division bench ordered that the Indian Olympic Association and National Sports Federation have to necessarily comply with the mandate stated under the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. Posting the matter for further hearing on October 12, the high court put a stay till then.

