Delhi University announces round two for PG spot admission, vacant seats list on Sept 29

NEW DELHI: The second round of admission to various postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023–2024 was announced by the University of Delhi on Thursday. It will be held for the remaining vacant seats in the postgraduate programmes offered by the affiliated colleges.

According to the schedule released by the university, the list of vacant seats available for the PG will be released on September 29. Students participating in the spot admission round can check the vacant seats through the link provided on the official website of the university.

The correction window to make relevant changes in application and the option to upgrade choices will be available till October 1 and the spot allotment result will be announced on October 3. Admitted candidates may choose to upgrade, subject to the availability of seats in the programme in which they are already admitted, said the admission guidelines released by the University of Delhi.

“Candidates who had applied for CSAS PG 2023 and are not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of vacant seats for spot admission round 2 can participate,” a statement released by the university said.

