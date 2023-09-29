Kejriwal says nothing will come out of CBI probe into house redo

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the CBI registered a preliminary inquiry into alleged “irregularities and misconduct” concerning the construction and renovation of a new official residence for Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister asserted on Thursday that this probe was nothing new. He pointed out that he has been subjected to inquiries in over 50 cases over the past eight years. The Delhi CM suggested that the Prime Minister’s nervousness is evident in this move

“They allege that Kejriwal was involved in school construction, bus, liquor, road, water, and electricity scams. I may have faced the highest number of inquiries in the world. However, no wrongdoing was found in any of these cases, and I believe the same outcome will prevail in this inquiry. What can be expected when no wrongdoing exists,” asked the CM while taking a dig at PM Modi.

The CM added that it seems the BJP is more interested in perpetuating a cycle of endless inquiries or delivering speeches than in doing any substantial work. “They wish for me to align with them, as other leaders and parties have done. However, I remain steadfast and will not yield, even if they initiate numerous baseless inquiries or file countless cases. I also challenge them: just as previous inquiries yielded no results, if this one also finds nothing, will they resign for instigating a false inquiry,” asked the CM.

The AAP labeled the probe as a desperate attempt by the BJP to tarnish its reputation. The party contended that the BJP has exerted extensive efforts to discredit the AAP, the only party in the country seeking votes through exemplary work in the fields of education and healthcare. The AAP accused the BJP of obstructing access to quality education and improved healthcare for the underprivileged, which they believe threatens the BJP’s politics based on religion and caste.

NEW DELHI: A day after the CBI registered a preliminary inquiry into alleged “irregularities and misconduct” concerning the construction and renovation of a new official residence for Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister asserted on Thursday that this probe was nothing new. He pointed out that he has been subjected to inquiries in over 50 cases over the past eight years. The Delhi CM suggested that the Prime Minister’s nervousness is evident in this move “They allege that Kejriwal was involved in school construction, bus, liquor, road, water, and electricity scams. I may have faced the highest number of inquiries in the world. However, no wrongdoing was found in any of these cases, and I believe the same outcome will prevail in this inquiry. What can be expected when no wrongdoing exists,” asked the CM while taking a dig at PM Modi. The CM added that it seems the BJP is more interested in perpetuating a cycle of endless inquiries or delivering speeches than in doing any substantial work. “They wish for me to align with them, as other leaders and parties have done. However, I remain steadfast and will not yield, even if they initiate numerous baseless inquiries or file countless cases. I also challenge them: just as previous inquiries yielded no results, if this one also finds nothing, will they resign for instigating a false inquiry,” asked the CM.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The AAP labeled the probe as a desperate attempt by the BJP to tarnish its reputation. The party contended that the BJP has exerted extensive efforts to discredit the AAP, the only party in the country seeking votes through exemplary work in the fields of education and healthcare. The AAP accused the BJP of obstructing access to quality education and improved healthcare for the underprivileged, which they believe threatens the BJP’s politics based on religion and caste.