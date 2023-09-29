New app for grievance redressal with state-run schools launched in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday launched DoE Nirikshan app for quick complaints and query redressal in its schools. The government said that the innovative app will empower students and teachers to raise school-related concerns and ensure their prompt redressal by school administration as it will expedite complaint resolution, reducing delays in redressal of issues by both schools and the Directorate of Education (DoE). The app, which can be easily accessed using student and teacher IDs, promises to revolutionise the way issues in Delhi Government schools are addressed.

The government said that the app serves as a dynamic platform for instant communication, enabling users to submit requests concerning various school-related matters to the administration directly. The app also plays a crucial role in disseminating information and streamlining and digitising the inspection of essential attributes such as infrastructure, supplies, midday meals, stationary, uniform-related issues etc.

Speaking about this unique app by DoE, Education Minister Atishi said, “This technological intervention by the DoE will prove to be extremely helpful in quickly addressing the needs of students and teachers at school. It will also decrease the duration of complaint redressal by the school administration and the DoE.”

The education minister emphasised that the Delhi government is committed to introducing various technological interventions to make the lives of students and teachers easier. With the DoE Nirikshan App, students facing challenges such as inadequate desks, benches, or blackboards can easily bring these issues to the notice of their principal. Students and teachers will not have to wait longer to have their concerns resolved.

Students and teachers alike can utilize the app to submit queries and complaints of any nature related to their schools. Once their concerns are submitted, they can track the status of their requests within the app. The entire process of handling complaints and queries is closely monitored by Deputy District Education Officers (DDE) at the zonal, district, and headquarters levels. Exclusive access to changing the status of complaints and queries is reserved for the Heads of the School (HoS) as they manage and address these issues.

