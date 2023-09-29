On the migrant’s trail

Diksha Sinha By

Tracing the Trails of Migration’, a solo exhibition by artist Chippa Sudhakar explores the impact of rapid urbanisation and migration on communities. Sudhakar has worked with soil, wood, and metal to depict the fading memories of rural life amid urban chaos. His work lays bare the cost of ‘progress’ on nature through migrants’ journeys.

Born in 1967 in Telangana, Sudhakar, is a highly acclaimed contemporary artist known for his etched carvings on wood and his versatility and skill across other mediums. The Hyderabad-based artist has a Diploma in Fine Arts from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Art University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Printmaking from M S University, Baroda. His work is on display at an exhibition in Bikaner House till September 30.

The exhibition is hosted by Lakshmi Nambiar, owner, Shrishti Art Gallery, one of the oldest galleries of contemporary art in Hyderabad. She tells us about how through grids, the artist translates open spaces—in farmlands and cities. “Many artists talk about migration but the way Sudhakar showcases it is different,” she says. “He believes in giving back to the community and organises workshops and programmes to help young artists”, she adds.

Departure 3, Acrylics and Soil on Canvas

Excerpts from the conversation with Chippa Sudhakar:

Why did you come up with the idea of making art out of fading memories of rural life?

This is part of my experience as I used to live in a small village on the outskirts of Hyderabad. I used to be surrounded by trees and animals, it’s all gone now. Being with nature would fill me with joy. It’s all a concrete jungle now. This has happened not only in Hyderabad, but all across the country. I believe there should be some rules and regulations for constructing on farmlands. As an artist, I have witnessed a rapid expansion of Hyderabad’s cityscape due to urbanisation and the destruction of life forms and biodiversity due to construction activities.

How do you think your work reflects on the past, present and future of our cities and how relevant is it for today’s generation?

It is very relevant as the people of this generation would have to travel miles to visit a village. The people living in the villages do not have proper facilities, so they are moving to cities too. As the landscape has changed over the past years, human beings have also adapted to the changes. My work is on all these aspects--the changing landscape, the relationship between humans and nature, dwindling wildlife, threats to natural soil and rock formations due to urbanisation, and increased migration.

You have earlier had an exhibition called ‘Changing Terrains’ which showed the transformation of the Deccan cityscape. Are there any similarities between the two?

‘Changing Terrains’ was made just five months back. In my earlier work, I mainly focused on landscape but this work includes wildlife and tries to show how development has an impact on the environment.

You have used different mediums like soil, metal, wood and terracotta. How do you decide which style would work for a particular artwork of yours?

I feel that viewers should feel a connection with my work. I use metal to show the construction of buildings and soil for the landscape. I believe in using natural elements in my work; the wood that I use is also natural. I used to do printmaking and woodcuts as well. Had I learnt only painting, my experience would have been limited to canvas. I use a technique in which you take metal, zinc plate or a wood and carve on it with a sharp object. Then you put paint in the area you have carved. Prints are created by transferring ink from a matrix to a sheet of paper or other material, by a variety of techniques.

What is your upcoming project?

In one of my works, I have tried to show how women used to go to the field to harvest, but now, as the land is empty, they sit idle. My curator is going to exhibit this artwork at the Art Fair next February in New Delhi. We are also planning to take this exhibition abroad. I want to reach out to people and spread awareness about changing landscapes and urbanisation.



