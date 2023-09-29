Pro-Khalistani graffiti appears on Delhi flyover   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pro-Khalistani graffiti was found on a flyover in the Kashmere Gate area on Thursday. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a video surfaced on Wednesday showing the graffiti on the flyover.

“As per the signage boards visible in the video, an extensive search was launched in the North District, and the graffiti was found on Yudhister Setu flyover,” the ADCP said. He said that a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act. “The matter is being investigated,” he added.

Earlier on August 27, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of four metro stations, Shivaji Park, Maadipur, Paschim Vihar, Nangloi and one near a government school, after which the police registered a case which was transferred to the Special Cell.

The proscribed outfit, ‘Sikh For Justice’ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video and claimed responsibility for it. Pannu, in the purported video, also threatened the ruling dispensation in India.

NEW DELHI: Pro-Khalistani graffiti was found on a flyover in the Kashmere Gate area on Thursday. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a video surfaced on Wednesday showing the graffiti on the flyover. “As per the signage boards visible in the video, an extensive search was launched in the North District, and the graffiti was found on Yudhister Setu flyover,” the ADCP said. He said that a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act. “The matter is being investigated,” he added. Earlier on August 27, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of four metro stations, Shivaji Park, Maadipur, Paschim Vihar, Nangloi and one near a government school, after which the police registered a case which was transferred to the Special Cell.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The proscribed outfit, ‘Sikh For Justice’ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video and claimed responsibility for it. Pannu, in the purported video, also threatened the ruling dispensation in India.