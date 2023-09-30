588 MCD teachers get promotions, subject to riders

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following recommendations from the Departmental Promotion Committee, the Competent Authority has ordered the promotion of 568 Assistant Teachers (Primary) and 20 Assistant Teachers (Nursery), working in schools under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), to the post of TGT/TGT (MIL) on a regular basis.

The order was released by the Directorate of Education on September 27. The promotion is subject to vigilance clearance. In case of pendency of such proceedings, the matter may be reported to DoE immediately.

The promotion is subject to the condition that the teachers fulfill the requirements laid down in the Recruitment Rules of TGT/TGT (MIL) post of the directorate. The promotion is effective from the date of assumption of charge of the post of TGT/TGT (MIL) by the teacher concerned. Monetary benefits of the promotion will accrue from the date of joining the post.

The notification said, “If the teacher does not accept the promotion, no offer of promotion will be provided to him/her for a period of one year from the date of refusal or till the next vacancy occurs, whichever is later.” “If the reasons given by the teacher for his/her refusal for promotion are not acceptable to the Appointing Authority, then it may enforce the promotion of the teacher and in case the teacher still refuses to accept the promotion, disciplinary action can be taken for refusal. Teachers refusing promotion and debarred consequently will lose their seniority, if promoted later,”it read.

Meanwhile, the authorities concerned were requested to direct the promoted teachers for submission of their willingness to join the promotional post and verification of relevant documents, schedule for which will be declared in due course.

