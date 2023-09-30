Bizmen asked not to accept Rs 2,000 currency notes as deadline ends

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the deadline to exchange Rs 2,000 currency notes ends on September 30, the trade associations have asked the shopkeepers and the public to not use Rs 2,000 notes for commercial transactions.

Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal appealed to 700 market associations, shopkeepers, traders and factory owners of the national capital not to accept Rs 2,000 notes. Goyal said that not many notes have remained in circulation and accepting the currency on the last would put traders into a hassle.

“After September 30, Rs 2,000 notes will not be deposited in banks. Later, these notes will continue to be deposited in the RBI, for which appropriate reasons will have to be given as to why the notes have not been deposited in the banks till now,” he said.

“The circulation of Rs 2,000 notes has been less in the market. In the initial days, in restaurants, big showrooms of clothes, jewellery, and footwear, goods worth Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,200 were being given to the customers instead of Rs 2,000 notes. The traders cooperated fully. Also, petrol pump dealers took Rs 2,000 notes from customers. At the same time, the banks also did not create any hindrance, as there are bills and accountability, so the bank deposited everyone’s money,” he added.

Kuldeep Kumar, President, Lajpat Nagar Market Association, said that the shopkeepers of the area will not accept Rs 2,000 currency after 12 pm, September 30. “I believe only a few Rs 2,000 notes remain in circulation and after the deadline, no shopkeeper would take a risk to accept the notes. Who will take the pain to go to the RBI and exchange the notes? Besides, people have also preferred digital transactions over cash,” he added.

On May 19, the RBI removed the Rs 2,000 notes from circulation. It gave nearly four months to deposit or exchange notes worth Rs 2,000. The last date given by RBI to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 is 30 September.

According to the RBI press release issued on May 19, 2023, “The facility for deposit and/or exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes shall be available for members of the public up to September 30, 2023. The facility for exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes shall be provided to all members of the public by all banks through their branches.”

‘Will put traders, factory owners in trouble’

Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal appealed to 700 market associations, shopkeepers, traders and factory owners of Delhi not to accept Rs 2,000 notes. Goyal said that not many notes have remained in circulation and accepting the currency on the last would put traders into a hassle. “After September 30, Rs 2,000 notes will not be deposited in banks,” he said.

NEW DELHI: As the deadline to exchange Rs 2,000 currency notes ends on September 30, the trade associations have asked the shopkeepers and the public to not use Rs 2,000 notes for commercial transactions. Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal appealed to 700 market associations, shopkeepers, traders and factory owners of the national capital not to accept Rs 2,000 notes. Goyal said that not many notes have remained in circulation and accepting the currency on the last would put traders into a hassle. “After September 30, Rs 2,000 notes will not be deposited in banks. Later, these notes will continue to be deposited in the RBI, for which appropriate reasons will have to be given as to why the notes have not been deposited in the banks till now,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The circulation of Rs 2,000 notes has been less in the market. In the initial days, in restaurants, big showrooms of clothes, jewellery, and footwear, goods worth Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,200 were being given to the customers instead of Rs 2,000 notes. The traders cooperated fully. Also, petrol pump dealers took Rs 2,000 notes from customers. At the same time, the banks also did not create any hindrance, as there are bills and accountability, so the bank deposited everyone’s money,” he added. Kuldeep Kumar, President, Lajpat Nagar Market Association, said that the shopkeepers of the area will not accept Rs 2,000 currency after 12 pm, September 30. “I believe only a few Rs 2,000 notes remain in circulation and after the deadline, no shopkeeper would take a risk to accept the notes. Who will take the pain to go to the RBI and exchange the notes? Besides, people have also preferred digital transactions over cash,” he added. On May 19, the RBI removed the Rs 2,000 notes from circulation. It gave nearly four months to deposit or exchange notes worth Rs 2,000. The last date given by RBI to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 is 30 September. According to the RBI press release issued on May 19, 2023, “The facility for deposit and/or exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes shall be available for members of the public up to September 30, 2023. The facility for exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes shall be provided to all members of the public by all banks through their branches.” ‘Will put traders, factory owners in trouble’ Chamber of Trade and Industry chairman Brijesh Goyal appealed to 700 market associations, shopkeepers, traders and factory owners of Delhi not to accept Rs 2,000 notes. Goyal said that not many notes have remained in circulation and accepting the currency on the last would put traders into a hassle. “After September 30, Rs 2,000 notes will not be deposited in banks,” he said.