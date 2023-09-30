MCD to clear all illegal garbage points in eight days

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of the ‘Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf’ campaign, Mayor Shelly Oberoi has announced that all illegal garbage points in the city will be cleaned during the first week of October. Speaking at a press conference at the Civic Centre on Friday, Oberoi stated, “Under the leadership of the AAP government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified 158 garbage-prone locations across all 12 zones in the first phase. These areas will be thoroughly cleaned within the first week of October, which amounts to eight days.”

She emphasised that after the cleaning is done, sanitation department officials will conduct daily monitoring to ensure that no further garbage is dumped at these sites. Oberoi elaborated on the MCD’s broader objective, which is to eliminate all deteriorating structures (old houses that remain open, allowing garbage to spread from them) in Delhi.

Such areas where garbage accumulates are referred to as Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVP). To address this issue, Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations will be installed in locations where garbage is currently being dumped on GVPs. Additionally, in areas facing shortages in garbage collection resources, arrangements will be made for cycle rickshaws and battery tippers to discourage people from dumping garbage in GVPs.

1st phase

158 garbage

vulnerable points in all 12 zones

Deadline

1st week of October

Garbage Vulnerable Points

A heap of garbage gradually accumulates at those places. These are called Garbage Vulnerable Points

