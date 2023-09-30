New Delhi Municipal Council to hold 356 events on Oct 1

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Under the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa Pakhwada’ initiative, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise a total of 356 events on October 1. The event, which will be of one-hour duration, will be held with the involvement of 32 schools, 65 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), 41 Market Traders’ Associations (MTAs), 3 heritage places, six religious places, 16 vegetables and fruits markets/hotels/ clubs, 103 parks, 20 slums, 65 NGOs and other stakeholders.

In order to make the events successful, the NDMC has designated nine higher-level officers of HoD level as nodal officers to conduct various events in association with RWAs, MTAs, sanitation, horticulture and civil engineering departments of NDMC.

According to information received from the NDMC office, the main event will be organized on October 1 in all colony parks/gardens and markets in the NDMC area. The nodal officers are instructed to inspect and engage with RWAs, MTAs, slums, commercial areas, and citizens of the local area, sanitation, horticulture and civil engineering departments for the “Clean Your Park/Garden and Markets” activities during the Pakwara.

The nodal officers have also been directed to submit a report at the end of the events on plastic waste collected, constructions & demolition (C&D) waste collected, green waste collected, square meter or area of park cleaned, number of citizens who participated in the cleaning of the park and other activities in NDMC area. The civic body has further appealed to citizens and visitors of its area to donate one hour for cleanliness and participate in the movement on October 1 at 10 am.

NEW DELHI: Under the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa Pakhwada’ initiative, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise a total of 356 events on October 1. The event, which will be of one-hour duration, will be held with the involvement of 32 schools, 65 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), 41 Market Traders’ Associations (MTAs), 3 heritage places, six religious places, 16 vegetables and fruits markets/hotels/ clubs, 103 parks, 20 slums, 65 NGOs and other stakeholders. In order to make the events successful, the NDMC has designated nine higher-level officers of HoD level as nodal officers to conduct various events in association with RWAs, MTAs, sanitation, horticulture and civil engineering departments of NDMC. According to information received from the NDMC office, the main event will be organized on October 1 in all colony parks/gardens and markets in the NDMC area. The nodal officers are instructed to inspect and engage with RWAs, MTAs, slums, commercial areas, and citizens of the local area, sanitation, horticulture and civil engineering departments for the “Clean Your Park/Garden and Markets” activities during the Pakwara.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The nodal officers have also been directed to submit a report at the end of the events on plastic waste collected, constructions & demolition (C&D) waste collected, green waste collected, square meter or area of park cleaned, number of citizens who participated in the cleaning of the park and other activities in NDMC area. The civic body has further appealed to citizens and visitors of its area to donate one hour for cleanliness and participate in the movement on October 1 at 10 am.