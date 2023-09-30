RPG used in 2022 Mohali attack was meant to kill Sidhu Moosewala

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: The Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG), which was used to attack the intelligence headquarters in Punjab’s Mohali, was meant to kill singer Shubhdeeep Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala, according to Delhi Police sources. “

The RPG was originally meant to kill Moosewala. The disclosure was made by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during interrogation,” said a senior officer.

The RPG attack in Mohali on May 9, 2022, was planned by Babbar Khalsa International operatives backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and local gangsters, the official said. The police identified the attackers as Deepak, from village Surakhpur in Haryana, and a minor, who was arrested five months after the attack. It has been found that the attack was orchestrated by gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.

The main accused, Charat Singh, a key aide of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, was arrested in a joint operation by Central agencies and Maharashtra ATS. Landa, from Tarn Taran district, had shifted to Canada in 2017.

Sources said the accused smuggled the RPG into India to attack the singer at a public rally. Later, they thought it might result in casualties, which could escalate into a big issue. “The gangsters and terrorists then decided to attack the Punjab Police headquarters,” said a source. Investigation revealed Landa and Rinda share manpower, logistics and resources.

