Two arrested by Delhi Police for duping people on pretext of resolving credit card issues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two men, who used to pose as customer care agents and dupe people on the pretext of solving their credit card problems, were arrested by Delhi Police on Friday, said an official. The accused were identified as Suhail Khan, 20, a resident of Loni, Uttar Pradesh and Bilal Ansari, 35, a resident of district Deoghar in Jharkhand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that they received a complaint at the Dwarka Cyber police station on September 23 in which the complainant alleged that he had registered a complaint on Twitter regarding late payment charges on his credit card, providing his contact number on the platform.

“Subsequently, an individual, claiming to be an HDFC agent, contacted the complainant through an unknown number and assured him of resolving the late payment charges on his credit card,” the DCP said. The person then sent an OTP to the complainant to reverse the late payment charges, but instead, the complainant received a debit message of Rs 50,000 from his HDFC bank account.

Consequently, the complainant was defrauded of Rs 50,000. When the complainant attempted to contact the alleged number, it was found to be switched off. Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter. During the investigation, the police obtained details of the mobile number and the beneficiary's bank account.

“Through technical and manual surveillance, the accused individuals were located in the Sadar Bazar area. The accused Bilal Ansari, was found working in a toy factory on the streets of Sadar Bazar, Old Delhi,” the official said. On interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Suhail, an online money transfer agent, operated a shop in the Sadar Bazar area under the name “K G N Communication.”

“He would transfer money to various accounts from the fraudulent account of his coaccused, Bilal, receiving commissions from the account holders involved. By impersonating fake customer care agents, they engaged in fraudulent activities to deceive innocent complainants,” the officer said. Both of the accused people have been arrested.

