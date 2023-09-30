Vice-Chancellor urged to hold JNUSU elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor’s office apprising her of the resolutions passed in the University General Body Meeting on September 18 and demanded notice on the commencement of the union election process.

JNUSU elections have not been held since 2019-20. Despite letters and delegations from the student bodies, there has been no response from the university administration regarding the election process.

“With the academic session underway, we have demanded that the elections should be held as per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations in conjunction with the SC order of 2011,” a student said.

“Despite two days since the submission of the letter, JNUSU has not received any response regarding the appointment. Like her predecessor, the current VC Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit has been trying to undermine the democratic functioning of the university,” SFI president Aishe Ghosh said.

‘No response from university’

