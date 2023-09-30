Vigilance dept seeks 5-year tour details of Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Vigilance has sought details from the General Administrative Department (GAD) about the tour details of Bibhav Kumar, private secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the last five years. The vigilance department has also sought details relating to the facilities availed of by Kumar during his travels.

“He is passing instructions allegedly at the behest of the Chief Minister. He also insists that an officer should disclose all the information to him in the first instance before meetings,” reads a note from the vigilance department.

The note alleges that he is issuing instructions to officers without any written direction. “It is also alleged that Kumar is directly instructing PWD engineers and often supervises their work,” says the note, adding he is influencing and pressuring the engineers/officers.

The note points to his alleged misuse of office by securing pay and perks beyond the limits prescribed by law and that he was staying in luxury suites while on tour. The note asks GAD to provide Kumar’s tour details in the last five years along with the permissible TA/DA. It also wants details of amenities availed of by him.

It notes that the action taken report in the allotment of a quarter to Kumar is pending with PWD. The Vigilance earlier directed PWD to stick to house allotment rules after cancelling the Type-VI bungalow allocated to Kumar “illegally”.

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Vigilance has sought details from the General Administrative Department (GAD) about the tour details of Bibhav Kumar, private secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the last five years. The vigilance department has also sought details relating to the facilities availed of by Kumar during his travels. “He is passing instructions allegedly at the behest of the Chief Minister. He also insists that an officer should disclose all the information to him in the first instance before meetings,” reads a note from the vigilance department. The note alleges that he is issuing instructions to officers without any written direction. “It is also alleged that Kumar is directly instructing PWD engineers and often supervises their work,” says the note, adding he is influencing and pressuring the engineers/officers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The note points to his alleged misuse of office by securing pay and perks beyond the limits prescribed by law and that he was staying in luxury suites while on tour. The note asks GAD to provide Kumar’s tour details in the last five years along with the permissible TA/DA. It also wants details of amenities availed of by him. It notes that the action taken report in the allotment of a quarter to Kumar is pending with PWD. The Vigilance earlier directed PWD to stick to house allotment rules after cancelling the Type-VI bungalow allocated to Kumar “illegally”.