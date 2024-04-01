BJP says rally a ‘flop show, attended only by corrupt’

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Sunday dismissed the INDIA bloc’s rally as “flop show”, saying the ruling party failed to gather people in support of their arrested Chief Minister. “It was totally a flop show as 61 AAP MLAs failed to even muster 6,100 people at the Ramlila Maidan,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva sneered.

Earlier in the day, opposition leaders belonging to the INDIA bloc had assembled for the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (Save Democracy) rally at the Ramlila Maidan to express their solidarity with the jailed Chief Minister.

The Delhi BJP chief said “media reports” have shown that it was a disorganised rally recording presence of a motley crowd of around few thousands, which he said were mostly brought from Punjab and Haryana.

Opposition parties dubbed the event as a “mammoth” rally attended by thousands. The Delhi Police had permitted the rally under the conditions that the strength of attendees should not exceed 20,000. Yet, as per reports from the ground, more than the stipulated strength had gathered.