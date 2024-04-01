BJP says rally a ‘flop show, attended only by corrupt’

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Sunday dismissed the INDIA bloc’s rally as “flop show”, saying the ruling party failed to gather people in support of their arrested Chief Minister. “It was totally a flop show as 61 AAP MLAs failed to even muster 6,100 people at the Ramlila Maidan,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva sneered.
Earlier in the day, opposition leaders belonging to the INDIA bloc had assembled for the ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (Save Democracy) rally at the Ramlila Maidan to express their solidarity with the jailed Chief Minister.
The Delhi BJP chief said “media reports” have shown that it was a disorganised rally recording presence of a motley crowd of around few thousands, which he said were mostly brought from Punjab and Haryana.
Opposition parties dubbed the event as a “mammoth” rally attended by thousands. The Delhi Police had permitted the rally under the conditions that the strength of attendees should not exceed 20,000. Yet, as per reports from the ground, more than the stipulated strength had gathered.
The Delhi BJP president also took a jibe at the removal of Kejriwal’s picture from the dais.
“The friction between the AAP and the Congress was apparent as the latter got Kejriwal’s photo, put up by the AAP leaders, removed from the dais,” Sachdeva said.
The BJP leader claimed that it is a well-known fact that the Congress has no vote bank in Delhi, but after this rally it has been proved that even the AAP leadership has lost touch with city residents.
BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, Sudhanshu Trivedi, also attacked the opposition, dubbing the INDIA bloc event as the ‘hide corruption, save family’ rally, saying most of the with corrupt people in politics attended it. “The Ramlila ground hosted the save the corrupt rally,” he jibed.
Hitting out at the opposition INDIA bloc, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi dubbed the Ramlila Maidan event as the ‘hide corruption, save family’ rally, saying most of the with corrupt people attended it.