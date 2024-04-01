Centenarians up in number, at-home voting facility allowed

NEW DELHI: Officials from the Chief Electoral Office in Delhi have noted a tenfold increase in registered voters aged 100 and above compared to the previous election. The current count of centenarian voters in the city stands at 983, a remarkable surge from the 105 voters recorded during the 2019 Lok Sabha election, with 520 men and 463 women among them. Special provisions have been put in place by the Election Commission to accommodate this demographic, including the option to cast votes from home.

For those unable to walk, polling booths will be set up directly at their residences, while provisions such as wheelchairs, walking sticks, and e-rickshaws will be arranged for those able to travel to polling station It has been ensured that the at-home voting facility maintains full secrecy, akin to traditional polling booths. An EVM setup will be established, complete with a ballot unit, VVPAT, and a control unit, with election officials on hand to assist voters throughout the process.

Besides, officials also stated that a ballot paper facility could be extended to these citizens, as the Election Commission has allowed electors aged 80 and above to participate via a postal ballot facility. The officials will collect their votes ahead of the polling day, they added.

“We see a lot of enthusiasm in this group about participating in the democratic process, but due to age, lack of options, or physical disabilities, they are left out. So this year, many initiatives have been taken to facilitate them in the poll process,” another official said.