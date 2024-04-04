Delhi: CM’s absence holding up proposals

NEW DELHI: Contrary to AAP’s claim that incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from Tihar, officials on Wednesday said there were significant constraints in ‘officiating’ from jail.

According to sources privy to the developments, the Chief Minister’s absence is affecting the approval and movements of files from his office. If the situation persists, possibility of a governance stand-still cannot be ruled out, they said.

Though day-to-day government operations do not involve the Chief Minister and is handled by respective departments and ministers, important matters such as transfers, postings and disciplinary actions on bureaucrats through the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) have been halted due to the CM’s absence, they said.

Files to be forwarded to the L-G office for his concurrence remain pending while the fate of those that required review by the CM are also uncertain in the present situation, sources claimed.

“While there are no provisions saying the CM can’t function from jail, it’s a fact that concurrence of the head of state is required to run an administration. It would require signing files, reviewing proposals. Hundreds of important decisions are needed to be taken on a daily basis by the CMO (CM office). How would all that happen?” a senior officer said.