Delhi: CM’s absence holding up proposals

NEW DELHI: Contrary to AAP’s claim that incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from Tihar, officials on Wednesday said there were significant constraints in ‘officiating’ from jail.
According to sources privy to the developments, the Chief Minister’s absence is affecting the approval and movements of files from his office. If the situation persists, possibility of a governance stand-still cannot be ruled out, they said.
Though day-to-day government operations do not involve the Chief Minister and is handled by respective departments and ministers, important matters such as transfers, postings and disciplinary actions on bureaucrats through the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) have been halted due to the CM’s absence, they said.
Files to be forwarded to the L-G office for his concurrence remain pending while the fate of those that required review by the CM are also uncertain in the present situation, sources claimed.
“While there are no provisions saying the CM can’t function from jail, it’s a fact that concurrence of the head of state is required to run an administration. It would require signing files, reviewing proposals. Hundreds of important decisions are needed to be taken on a daily basis by the CMO (CM office). How would all that happen?” a senior officer said.
Sources said about 14 such decisions, including the sensitive case of alleged sexual harassment at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College where several female students claimed to have been abused by a professor during viva sessions, remain pending.
The Delhi government has recommended removal of the college’s principal and the accused professor. However, the matter remains pending before the NCCSA, chaired by the CM.
Besides, officials also said the arrest of the CM would have a bearing on the mayoral polls, after the tenure of incumbent Mayor Shelly Oberoi expired on March 31. The CMO has to approve the election schedule and nomination of the presiding officer for the poll before the L-G’s assent. With the CM in Tihar, it remains to be seen how things pan out.