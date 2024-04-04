Mathura seat: Congress names Mukesh Dhangar

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday announced Mukesh Dhangar as its candidate for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, pitting him against two-time BJP MP and actor Hema Malini.

In the Sitapur seat, the party changed its candidate. Former MLA Rakesh Rathore will be contesting from the constituency instead of Nakul Dubey, according to a list released by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Dhangar is a general secretary in the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit.With this, the Congress has declared 14 of the 17 candidates it will be fielding in Uttar Pradesh as part of the INDIA bloc.