CM Kejriwal seeks more time with counsel

NEW DELHI: Incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved a city court urging it to allow him to spend more time with his lawyer in order to prepare his defence in cases pending against him in several parts of the country.

Kejriwal moved the application claiming that only two meetings every week with his counsel, as permitted by the court, was not sufficient since he was facing multiple cases in various states and needed more time for consultation. The AAP supremo urged the court to increase the number of meetings to five per week.

The application is likely to come up for hearing before special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering cases Kaveri Baweja on Friday.

The court had on April 1 sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The ED has accused the Chief Minister of being involved in the “entire conspiracy of liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting from the quid pro, receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections”.

‘A normal visitor’

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote to the Tihar administration seeking a meeting with jailed AAP head Arvind Kejriwal in the prisons, the authorities said he can meet his Delhi counterpart, but as a normal visitor in the ‘mulakat jangla’, an iron meshed room separating the inmate from the visitor. A visitor and an inmate can talk to each other by sitting on different sides of the mesh.