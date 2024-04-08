EC silent over objectionable hoardings put up by BJP: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Sunday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has “not addressed” the grievances raised by party regarding the objectionable hoardings errecnt by the BJP throughout the city.

The party alleged that despite multiple complaints lodged a couple of days back, the ECI has “remained inert” and “refraining” from taking any decisive action against the contentious displays. It said that the absence of any summons or notices directed towards the BJP further exacerbates concerns surrounding the Commission’s impartiality.

“48 hours have passed since the AAP filed a complaint with Election Commission of India against BJP’s objectionable hoardings, across Delhi. Till now no notice has been issued by the Election Commission to BJP so far. Will the Election Commission only send notices to opposition parties?”, AAP leader Atishi posted on X.

The AAP leaders have alleged that the BJP has put up objectionable hoardings across Delhi. On Friday morning, the AAP had filed a complaint with the ECI regarding this.