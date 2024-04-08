EC silent over objectionable hoardings put up by BJP: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Sunday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has “not addressed” the grievances raised by party regarding the objectionable hoardings errecnt by the BJP throughout the city.
The party alleged that despite multiple complaints lodged a couple of days back, the ECI has “remained inert” and “refraining” from taking any decisive action against the contentious displays. It said that the absence of any summons or notices directed towards the BJP further exacerbates concerns surrounding the Commission’s impartiality.
“48 hours have passed since the AAP filed a complaint with Election Commission of India against BJP’s objectionable hoardings, across Delhi. Till now no notice has been issued by the Election Commission to BJP so far. Will the Election Commission only send notices to opposition parties?”, AAP leader Atishi posted on X.
The AAP leaders have alleged that the BJP has put up objectionable hoardings across Delhi. On Friday morning, the AAP had filed a complaint with the ECI regarding this.
The party alleged that Atishi was served notice by the ECI within just 12 hours after the BJP filed a complaint, whereas news of Atishi receiving the notice from the ECI had already circulated in the media half an hour before she received it.
The party said that this raises questions about the “impartiality of the ECI. It raises the question of whether the ECI will only take cognizance of BJP’s complaints and ignore complaints from opposition parties,” he added.
There was no immediate reaction from the ECI over the allegations raised by the AAPP.
The EC had sent a notice to the AAP leader over claims that she was approached to join the BJP. The poll body asked her to back her statement with facts and respond to the notice by noon on April 8. It said the matter was being examined considering the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and relevant electoral laws.
The ECI action came following a complaint by the BJP against Ms. Atishi’s “false statement” that the party had reached out through someone close to her and asked her to switch sides.