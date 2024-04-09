AAP attacks BJP on poll bonds, alleges ‘open corruption’

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Monday alleged that the BJP committed corruption worth lakhs of crores through electoral bonds in a well-planned manner. The party said there are 45 suspicious companies which have donated Rs 1,068 cr to the BJP, either being loss-making, paying no taxes, or donating way more than their profits.

“To allow such open corruption, the Modi government not only changed the rules of giving political donations but also gave rebates of thousands of crores of rupees in tax to the companies in exchange for taking donations worth crores. The tax money spent on the development of the country and the people, which should have gone to the government treasury, went to the BJP’s account,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said.

He said, “We are here to reveal how in a planned way the BJP government in the last so many years clandestinely did corruption of thousands of crores. This corruption took place through electoral bonds by changing rules, giving tax exemption of thousands of crores, contracts worth crores were given to companies and all this was going on behind the scenes.”

He also said that 33 companies that incurred an aggregate loss of Rs 1 lakh crore in seven years, donated Rs 450 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds. Of the 33 companies, there are 17 companies that either paid zero tax or negative tax, i.e, they got tax rebates. Another six companies that donated Rs 600 crore to the BJP made donations that were many times more than their profits, the AAP leader claimed, saying “One of them paid a donation thrice their profit; how generous. One company gave 93 times more than their profit.”