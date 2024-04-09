Delhi HC refuses to allow Ramzan, Eid prayers at Akhoondji mosque

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to allow offering of prayers during the month of Ramzan and on Eid at the demolished ‘Akhoondji mosque’ site in Mehrauli. The bench directed that an appeal by Muntazmia Committee Madarsa Behrul Ulum and Kabarstan, challenging a single judge’s order dismissing its plea seeking permission for devotees to access the mosque for Ramzan and Eid prayers, be listed with related matters on May 7.

The court observed that the single judge passed the order on the basis of another order refusing to allow prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, and a separate appeal challenging this order is coming up for hearing in May.

The counsel for the petitioner urged the court to pass an order, saying that the period of Ramzan as well as Eid would be over by then, but the bench said no interim order can be passed in the matter at this stage, especially when the single judge had refused to grant the relief nearly a month ago.

“Appeal will have to be heard along with that appeal. Impugned order is of March 11. You waited for so long to get your matter listed,” the court remarked.