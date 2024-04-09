Getting caught with Rs 10L cash can invite I-T visit: Election officials

NEW DELHI: Getting caught with cash over Rs 10 lakh during election season may attract a visit from the income tax department, election officials told this newspaper.

According to officials, authorities are checking all suspicious activities which may violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) including heavy cash flow.

“People can be questioned and the money can be confiscated for inquiry which is subject to release to the probe. However, if the amount is more than 10 lakh, the income tax department will be informed,” a senior official said.

However, this may possibly affect the public in general and the candidates in particular. To address the issue, a special committee has been constituted to verify such confiscations. Officials said the committee will comprise three top officers and would investigate seizure of cash and articles made by police, surveillance teams and flying squad.

“Nodal officer (election), expenditure monitoring coordinator and chief treasury officer will be probing the seizure made by the officials. However, if found that the seizures were done without complaints or the FIR without standard operating procedure, then the confiscated items will be released. The committee will review all the cases and take a decision on confiscation,” the senior official said. This is being done to avoid unnecessary issues for the eligible candidates, he added.