Delhi govt education in shambles, AAP will be rejected in elections: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP has alleged that the government school system in the national capital has completely collapsed, schools have become centres of ‘corruption’, and the economically weaker section of society, whose children mostly study in these schools, are denied of the basic facilities of education.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Tuesday said the Delhi government has become a pond of corruption, and the people of Delhi will deliver a blow to the Kejriwal government by voting on May 25 such that the AAP will be wiped out from Delhi politics.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the BJP has been continuously saying that the claims of the Arvind Kejriwal government regarding education are completely without facts, and after the Delhi High Court order on Monday, BJP’s allegations are proving correct. He said that the high court has exposed the education model of the Kejriwal government.

The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the city’s education department for the “very sad state of affairs” in the government schools in its north-east district.