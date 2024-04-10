In separate operations, two members of Gogi-Karala gang apprehended

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police, in two separate operations, arrested two members of the infamous Jitender Gogi and Dinesh Karala gang, an official said on Monday. The arrested gang members were identified as Rahul alias Motu (29), resident of Haryana’s Jind district, and Naveen alias Sonu (29), resident of Delhi.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said that specific intelligence was received on April 4 regarding the location of one of the accused, Rahul, who had been evading arrest since December 24, 2020, and was also declared a proclaimed offender in a case. Acting on the input, the police subsequently apprehended him from Samrat Ashok Chowk, Rohini.

In another operation, the police obtained information indicating that a man, previously incarcerated in Tihar Jail for robbery and cases under Arms Act, had established close ties with the Gogi-Dinesh Karala gang.

“He had become involved in illegal activities at the directions of this gang, which was actively seeking to recruit new members to eliminate a member of the Sonu Daryapur gang, under the directives of an individual known as Jitender, alias Bantu, who was serving time in jail. The targeted suspect was impeding their illegal operations,” the senior officer said.

Further investigation revealed the identity of this man as Naveen. “Recognising a significant risk that he, along with newly -recruited members of the gang, might be utilised to eliminate rival gang members or their supporters, the police team intensified their efforts to apprehend him swiftly,” the DCP said. Following raids, Naveen was also apprehended from Rohini on April 5, the senior officer added.