Sarvodaya Vidyalayas: Filling of seats in pre-primary and primary classes from April 15

NEW DELHI: The education department has issued a notification regarding admission to vacant seats in pre-primary and primary classes in government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2024-25. Admissions to vacant seats will commence from April 15.

It has been decided that students will be admitted on a first-come-first-serve-basis against vacant seats in pre-primary and primary classes in all Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. Heads of schools have been directed to comply with the guidelines for admission.

The maximum capacity of a pre-primary/primary Section is 40 students, and seats of students placed under long absence for the current session, until the student is admitted to another school (with documentary proof), will not be considered vacant. According to the notification, seats of students placed under long absence during previous years and either not traceable despite the best efforts of the school authorities or admitted to another school will be considered as vacant seats.

Priority will be given to applicants who have applied for admission on a transfer basis from a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Children residing preferably within a vicinity of 1 km of the school (if a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya is not available in the vicinity, residents within radius of 3 km of the school) shall be eligible to apply.