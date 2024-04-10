TMC makes a point, winds up protest against agencies

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Tuesday ended their 24-hour protest in the national capital seeking removal of the top officials of all the investigative agencies in the country.

They staged a protest outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters on Monday. But when the police removed them from the site and took them to Mandir marg police station, they continued their protest there and refused to leave the premises despite police setting them free.

“We released them yesterday only but they did not leave,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) DK Mahla said, adding that the TMC leaders on Monday night left the police station to have food and later came back.

The TMC leaders who were detained included Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen, Sagarika Ghose, Saket Gokhale, Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Nadimul Haque, and former MPs Arpita Ghosh and Santanu Sen.

On Tuesday morning, an AAP delegation led by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose went to meet the protesting TMC leaders, however, they were stopped from entering the premises.

The TMC leaders had on Monday staged a protest outside the Election Commission demanding a change of guard in the leadership of the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency and Income Tax department.

TMC MP Dola Sen alleged that the police forcibly detained, assaulted and manhandled her party leaders outside the EC office even when they were “observing a peaceful protest.”

“The ruthless assault on our female MPs, who were forcibly dragged into police vans from the premises of the Election Commission of India, is an outrageous atrocity,” TMC MP Abhishek Bannerjee said.

MP Sen said that they had a simple request to EC that West Bengal government should be allowed to offer relief to the hapless, shelterless storm-affected victims of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.