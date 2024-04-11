Delhi: Police, ITBP hold joint poll exercise

NEW DELHI: The Gurugram Police on Wednesday along with the personnel of Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP) carried out an area domination exercise in the area of Manesar and other southern parts of the city in the wake of Lok Sabha elections.

“Keeping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Domination and Enforcement Exercise was conducted by the Gurugram Police and ITBP Army contingents in the areas of Manesar and South Police Zones of Gurugram to establish security and coordination,” a senior Gurugram Police officer said.

Gurugram along with Delhi is set to go to polls together in the sixth phase on May 25 where 2.49 million voters will exercise their franchise at around 2,400 polling centres which have been set up in 989 in urban areas, and 1,418 in rural areas. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

The contingents of Gurugram Police and ITBP, which participated in this Domination and Enforcement Exercise, first gathered at the DCP Office, Manesar, Gurugram, from where these teams moved to village Naharpur via village Nawada. Established following the 2008 delimitation exercise, the Gurgaon Lok Sabha is a key parliamentary constituency, located 30 kilometres south of New Delhi.