In Ghaziabad poll battle, three of family are in fray

NEW DELHI: This election season, an exciting battle will also be fought in a family of Ghaziabad. Three members of the same family—Husband, wife and nephew—are pitted against each other for the western Uttar Pradesh constituency.

While Nandkishore Pundir has been fielded by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), his wife Kavita and nephew Abhishek are contesting as Independents for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections.

Interestingly, the contest has become the talk of the town. People close to the contestants said the earlier strategy behind separate candidature was to counter cancellation of nomination papers filed by NandKishore. “He thought if his candidature was rejected, he would make other members contest and would rally his support behind them. However, it didn’t happen and more surprisingly, his wife and nephew did not withdraw their nominations as well,” a close aide to the BSP candidate said.