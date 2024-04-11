In Ghaziabad poll battle, three of family are in fray

NEW DELHI: This election season, an exciting battle will also be fought in a family of Ghaziabad. Three members of the same family—Husband, wife and nephew—are pitted against each other for the western Uttar Pradesh constituency.
While Nandkishore Pundir has been fielded by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), his wife Kavita and nephew Abhishek are contesting as Independents for the April 26 Lok Sabha elections.
Interestingly, the contest has become the talk of the town. People close to the contestants said the earlier strategy behind separate candidature was to counter cancellation of nomination papers filed by NandKishore. “He thought if his candidature was rejected, he would make other members contest and would rally his support behind them. However, it didn’t happen and more surprisingly, his wife and nephew did not withdraw their nominations as well,” a close aide to the BSP candidate said.
The poll body has allotted election symbols to the family members. Nandkishore would fight with the BSP’s symbol ‘elephant’ while Abhishek has been allotted a ‘cot’ and Kavita’s election symbol is a ‘table’. While none of them offered any comments on the development, it was learnt that the nephew had already started campaigning for himself.
According to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), a body that scrutinizes candidates’ affidavits, Nand Kishore has declared assets, both movable and immovable, worth a staggering Rs 16.5 crore. His wife, Kavita, boasts of properties worth Rs 21.5 crore, while Abhishek’s election affidavit reveals assets worth Rs 39.8 lakh.
Nandkishore was not the first choice for the BSP. The party had fielded Anshay Karla earlier. However, just a day before nominations were opened by the election body, BSP confirmed Pundir’s name. Party sources said the move was done to consolidate Kshatriya voters since the BJP did not field a candidate from the community. Pundir comes from the Thakur community. The party had first announced Anshay Kalra as its candidate, but within days, he was replaced.