MCD Mayoral elections to be held on April 26

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has scheduled a meeting on April 26 to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the upcoming term.

“The MCD meeting to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 11:00 am in Aruna Asaf Ali Auditorium. The last date for filing nominations for the election is 18 April 2024,” an official statement said on Wednesday.

Candidates will be able to file their nominations with the Municipal Secretary’s office open on any working day between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

The post of Mayor is reserved for Scheduled Castes for the third year, as per the rotational system. Last year, AAP candidates Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal were re-elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, after BJP withdrew their nominations.

Notably, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s absence looms over the proceedings, as he remains incarcerated following his arrest by the

Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case. Municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4, 2022, with AAP emerging victorious with 134 seats out of 250. However, the election for the Mayor’s post was marred by clashes between AAP and BJP councillors during meetings, leading to three failed attempts to elect the Mayor.

The AAP approached the SC over the matter. Shelly Oberoi eventually assumed the position of Mayor of Delhi on 22 February 2023 in the fourth attempt after prolonged discord between the two parties.