Delhi: 28 bikes impounded for rash driving

NEW DELHI: Acting tough against violators, the Delhi Police registered an FIR for rash driving and apprehended 35 individuals on 28 bikes while they were making reels for social media and riding bikes in a group, an official said on Wednesday.

The officials said three to four out of 35 riders are minors and residents of Delhi, who were connected with each other through WhatsApp group.

The crackdown comes after persistent reports of a group of bikers congregating annually for reckless rides on city roads. However, their luck took a turn for the worse as police successfully nabbed them during their latest outing.

It was a joint operation of Parliament Street and Kartavya Path Police Stations in the New Delhi district area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m., a patrolling staff spotted a group of bikers driving in rash and negligent manner.

“They therefore alerted other staff in night patrol and with well-coordinated and communicated efforts, 28 two-wheelers along with their riders were apprehended,” said the DCP.

An FIR under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Parliament Street Police Station against 24 bikers while another case has been registered at Kartavya Path Police Station under section 279 IPC against the four bikers.