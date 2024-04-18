Delhi: Education dept to hold common entrance for admissions to Class 10, 12

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education has decided to admit students to Classes 10 and 12 in government schools through a Common Admission Test (CAT).

The applications will be issued from April 18, while the last date for receipt of the forms will be April 30. The admit card will be distributed on May 7 followed by the CAT on May 9.

As per the schedule, the results will be declared on May 14 and the last date of submission of files by concerned HoS to DDE (district) approval will be May 21.

For admission to class 12, the applicant must have passed class 11 from a recognised school as a regular student during 2023-24 with desired subjects. Moreover, he must have obtained the minimum marks in class 10 required for the stream opted by the applicant.

Students, who have passed their secondary examination (class 10) from NIOS with 55% marks or above in aggregate of five main subjects, will be eligible for admission in Humanities without skill subjects.

Relaxation of 5% marks in any one of the three subjects mentioned for admission in a particular stream of class 12 is to be given in respect of candidates belonging to the categories SC/ST/Minorities/OBC/Kashmiri migrants and those students having I/II/III positions in national games.