Med bodies hail NMC’s move asking medical colleges to disclose stipend expense

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked all the medical colleges and health institutions to submit details of the stipend being paid to undergraduate medical interns, postgraduate (PG) resident doctors, senior resident doctors, and PG students in super speciality courses in the academic year 2023-24.

The medical associations welcomed the move and said it would increase transparency in utilisation of the funds which rather go unaccounted at medical colleges.

Urging all medical colleges and health institutions to upload the stipend details on the website of the medical colleges, the NMC in a notification said, “Supreme Court in the WP (Civil) No. 730/2022 & other cases vide their orders dt. 16.09.2023 and 01.04.2024 has directed NMC to submit the details of stipends paid to the medical interns and residents and accordingly, all the health institutions/medical colleges are hereby directed to submit to NMC the details of stipend paid to their UG interns, postgraduate residents and senior residents or PGs in super specialty for the financial year 2023-24 as per Annexure 1 on E-mail ID:-stipend23: 24@nmc.org.in by 23.04.2024 positively.”

Further, the cout has asked to upload the deatils on the website of the medical college / institutions and required to be updated on monthly basis (by 5th of every month). The Federation of Residents Doctors Association of India (FORDA) expressed hope that it lends some justice to foreign medical graduates too.

Websites to have details

