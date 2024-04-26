Delhi: Man thrown off eighth floor over money dispute

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly abducting a 30-year-old man and throwing him to death from the eighth floor of a building in south Delhi over money, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ahmad Salman, 29, and Dharmesh Malik, 33, they said. Salman was found to be involved in two criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, said an officer.

“We got to know that victim, identified as Chandan, took around `8-9 lakh on high interest from Malik, but could not pay back due to which Malik and his associates were pressurising him,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia said.

He said that on April 20, both Salman and Malik, along with their associates, kidnapped Chandan and his friend from Sarai Kale Khan in a car.

They took them to the eighth floor of the NDMC building in Lodhi Colony and demanded money, the officer said. When Chandan asked for more time, the accused beat him and his friend. They then pushed Chandan from the same floor of the building and fled, police said.