Confident that SC will allow Kejriwal to campaign, says minister Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said the AAP is sure that the Supreme Court will allow Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

He said that the AAP leader has been arrested under a conspiracy to stop him from campaigning in the election.

The AAP leader said that in his affidavit, Kejriwal has referred to the ED and CBI and said that the job of the investigating agencies is to present the truth before the court.

“If CBI and ED got 1 lakh pages of documents and 80,000 of them are in favour of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, then those 80,000 documents were not presented before the court, only those documents which were taken by pressurizing people, by putting them in jail, by luring people with bail, by luring people with pardon, by luring people with ticket to contest elections from NDA, only those testimonies were presented before the court by ED and CBI,” Bharadwaj said.

He said Kejriwal is the “most vocal voice of the opposition” and had he been out of jail, he would have campaigned for all the parties of the INDIA bloc.