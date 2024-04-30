Delhi: Poll notification out, BJP’s Chandoliya files nomination

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Monday issued notification for Lok Sabha elections in Delhi with Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Yogender Chandoliya filing his nomination from North West Delhi.

According to the gazette notification, candidates can file their nominations by May 6, which will be scrutinised on May 7 and can be withdrawn till May 9. The election is scheduled for May 25, with the votes to be counted on June 4.

Thirteen candidates filed their nominations, and two submitted additional applications. Chandoliya’s son Chitresh also submitted an application as a candidate from the saffron party.

Chandoliya, the BJP’s North West Delhi candidate, graduated with a BA (Political Science and History) degree from Subharti University in Meerut in 2022, according to his election affidavit.The 61-year-old showed an income of Rs 3.83 lakh in his Income Tax Return filed for 2022-23. The affidavit showed that his movable assets are worth Rs 29.31 lakh and those of his wife Rs 31.92 lakh.

Chandoliya owns a third of a joint family property in Raigar Pura with a current market value of Rs 2,15,00,000 (Rs 2.15 crore). He and his wife also own separate vehicles.

He possesses jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh, while his spouse owns Rs 18 lakh. The affidavit stated that the BJP candidate also has Rs 1.11 lakh in cash and a loan of Rs 9.38 lakh.

As of February 1, 2024, the city has 1.47 crore voters of whom nearly 80 lakh are men, 67 lakh are women and 1,176 voters are third-gender people. In the past election, the city’s voter turnout was 60.60 per cent, below the national average of 67 per cent.