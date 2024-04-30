Ensure water breaks in schools, Delhi education department issues advisory

NEW DELHI : The Delhi education department has issued another advisory for heat related illness on Monday. The schools have been advised to allow water breaks in the middle of classes and discontinue assemblies and sports activities during the day.

With the mercury soaring, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked schools to take measures for protecting children from heat-related illness. The measures include avoiding assembly during afternoon, availability of drinking water, extra water breaks during classes and sensitizing students to cover their head during direct exposure to sunlight.

“Report any case of heat-related illness to a nearby health facility/hospital. All DDEs (deputy directors of education-districts/zones) are requested to ensure the compliance of the same,” the circular said.

“Education is not possible without care! Guidelines to prevent heat-related illness (HRI) include avoiding assembling in the afternoon, ensuring adequate availability of drinking water and water breaks, sensitizing students to cover their heads and report cases related to HRI,” read the circular.

The department added that temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer and it is detrimental to the health of children studying in schools.

“The rise in temperature may lead to increased instances of heat-related illnesses like exhaustion, dehydration, diarrhea and vomiting among citizens. Since children are one of the most vulnerable groups, all heads of schools are directed to adopt measures for circulating awareness and ensure protection of school children,” the circular stated.

The national capital is bracing itself for a prolonged dry spell that is expected to drive temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius from May 1 onwards at isolated places in the city over the coming week.

All DDE’s have been requested to ensure the compliance of the same and submit the illness report within two working days.