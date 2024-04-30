No CM can remain absent for long: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Monday said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to remain at the helm of governemnt after his arrest is a personal matter and it must not compromise the rights of school-going children. The court stressed that Kejriwal’s absence should not result in students being deprived of essential educational materials such as textbooks and uniforms in MCD schools.

Highlighting the significance of his role, particularly in a dynamic city like Delhi, the court emphasised that the position is not merely ceremonial. The office bearer is expected to be available around the clock to address crises such as floods, fires, and diseases. “National interest and public interest demands that no person who holds the post is incommunicado or absent for a long stretch or uncertain period of time. To say that no important decision can be taken during a model code of conduct is a misnomer,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said.

Addressing concerns about decision-making during the model code of conduct, the bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora, stated that important decisions cannot be deferred indefinitely during such periods.

The court was addressing a PIL filed by NGO Social Jurist, represented by advocate Ashok Agarwal, which raised issues regarding the non-supply of educational materials to students in MCD schools despite the start of the new academic session.

Emphasising the students’ entitlement to free textbooks, writing materials, and uniforms as per their constitutional and statutory rights, and considering the impending summer vacations, the court directed the MCD Commissioner to promptly allocate funds for fulfilling these obligations, without being limited by the expenditure cap of Rs 5 crore.

It said non-availability of chief minister or non-formation of a standing committee or non-compliance of certain provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act cannot come in the way of the school-going children receiving their free textbooks, writing material and uniform forthwith.