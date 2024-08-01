12-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Delhi, FIR filed

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old boy died by electrocution near his residence in the Bindapur area of Delhi's Dwarka while he was returning from tuition, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Mudit Kumar, came in contact with some electric cables protruding from the ground close to his DDA flat.

Sharing details, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a PCR call was received at 7:30 pm on Wednesday in which the caller informed about the minor boy being electrocuted.

The police immediately responded to the call and an Investigative Officer rushed to the spot where he discovered that the victim had already been transported to an unknown hospital.