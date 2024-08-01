12-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Delhi, FIR filed

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old boy died by electrocution near his residence in the Bindapur area of Delhi's Dwarka while he was returning from tuition, an official said on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Mudit Kumar, came in contact with some electric cables protruding from the ground close to his DDA flat.
Sharing details, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a PCR call was received at 7:30 pm on Wednesday in which the caller informed about the minor boy being electrocuted.
The police immediately responded to the call and an Investigative Officer rushed to the spot where he discovered that the victim had already been transported to an unknown hospital.
"When the policeman inspected the spot he found two plastic pipes containing disconnected electric cables that were emerging from underground," the DCP said, adding these cables were tied to a wall near a flat.
Later, as the police continued the inquiry they were told by the locals that the victim was taken to the Indira Gandhi Hospital after which the police reached the said hospital and met the boy’s father.
At the hospital, the police found out that the boy was declared brought dead by the doctors.
Accordingly, based on the complaint of the father, the police registered a case for death by negligence and have begun probing the matter. "Further investigation is ongoing to ascertain any negligence," the officer said.