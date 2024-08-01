30-yr-old woman shot dead in road rage incident

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman was shot dead by an unidentified man during a road rage incident on Wednesday after their two wheelers brushed against each other in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area, an official said.

The incident took place at Gokalpuri flyover at around 3.15 pm when the woman, identified as Simranjeet Kaur, was travelling with her husband Heera Singh and two sons aged 12 and four years, said official.

“Heera Singh had a verbal spat with the man on another two-wheeler near Gokalpuri flyover after their vehicles almost brushed against each other,” DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. Singh told cops that the accused fired a single shot from the flyover down below, from a distance of about 30-35 feet.

The shot hit Kaur in her chest and she fell down. Her husband took her to the GTB Hospital where she was declared brought dead.