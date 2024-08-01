AC buses, waiting lounge for AIIMS patients soon

NEW DELHI: To enhance services for patients and attendants, AIIMS will create a waiting lounge similar to airports with a capacity of 5,000 people provided with toilets and vending machine facilities in a day.

“With not much facility of waiting inside departments, the patients have to wait in the open under harsh weather conditions. The dedicated waiting area will provide them some respite,” and official said.

Meanwhile, the institute also decided to start services of low-floor AC buses on the campus to ferry patients from nearby metro stations to different departments of the institute’s campus. Officials said a discussion is underway to check feasibility of a separate corridor for this facility.

Currently, the institute runs e-shuttle as a public transport facility inside AIIMS. The buses will ferry patients from nearby metro stations and bus depots to different departments situated inside the campus.

“Due to AIIMS having a big campus, patients have to face a lot of difficulties in going from one building to another. The buses will provide more accessibility to the patients,” an official added.

Officials said that they will be able to accommodate 20 passengers each.

The buses will be operated at a gap of 10 minutes equipped with CCTV cameras and GPS tracking inside. Apart from this, a patient app will also be provided for the patients to give their feedback on the services.