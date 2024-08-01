Coaching centre deaths: Delhi HC raps ‘freebie culture’ for lack of infra & cops

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticised the AAP government’s “freebie culture”, attributing it to the lack of funds for upgrading infrastructure, which may have contributed to the deaths of three civil services aspirants.

A bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said that the government’s focus on providing freebies has resulted in insufficient revenue collection, leaving civic authorities financially strained. “Civic authorities are bankrupt. If you don’t have money to pay salaries, how will you upgrade infrastructure? You want freebie culture. You are not collecting money, so you are not spending any money,” the HC said.

The HC expressed dissatisfaction with the police probe. “Who is the investigating officer? Some sort of strange investigation is going on. Unauthorised construction happens in collusion with the police,” it said. “Have they lost it,” the HC asked while pulling up cops and the arrest of an SUV driver for his alleged role in the deaths of three IAS aspirants.

The court also included the Delhi Police as a respondent in the PIL and requested an action taken report on the probe.

The HC ordered the removal of all encroachments on drains in Old Rajinder Nagar by Friday. “This incident is extremely serious. There is a widespread infrastructure failure in the city,” it said. The HC ordered the investigating officer, the DCP, and the MCD commissioner to be present at the next hearing on Friday.