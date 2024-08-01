Excise ‘scam’: Judicial custody of Kejriwal, Sisodia, Kavitha extended

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy Manish Sisodia till August 13 in connection with the money laundering investigation linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, aligning her detention timeline with Kejriwal and Sisodia. This decision underscores the gravity and complexity of the charges they face.

The judicial custody of Sisodia and Kavitha, arrested in connection with the excise policy case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was also extended until August 9.

The extension comes after the accused appeared before the court following the expiration of their prior judicial custody terms.

On July 25, the court had extended Kejriwal’s judicial custody till July 31, with his custody in the corruption case extended until August 8.

On June 26, the CBI had arrested Kejriwal from inside Rouse Avenue Court premises, following permission granted by a special judge.

According to the ED, Kavitha is identified as one of the key orchestrators in the conspiracy related to the policy’s creation and execution. This accusation played a crucial role in the Delhi High Court’s decision to deny her bail earlier.