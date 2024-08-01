Excise ‘scam’: Judicial custody of Kejriwal, Sisodia, Kavitha extended

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy Manish Sisodia till August 13 in connection with the money laundering investigation linked to the alleged excise scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, aligning her detention timeline with Kejriwal and Sisodia. This decision underscores the gravity and complexity of the charges they face.
The judicial custody of Sisodia and Kavitha, arrested in connection with the excise policy case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was also extended until August 9.
The extension comes after the accused appeared before the court following the expiration of their prior judicial custody terms.
On July 25, the court had extended Kejriwal’s judicial custody till July 31, with his custody in the corruption case extended until August 8.
On June 26, the CBI had arrested Kejriwal from inside Rouse Avenue Court premises, following permission granted by a special judge.
According to the ED, Kavitha is identified as one of the key orchestrators in the conspiracy related to the policy’s creation and execution. This accusation played a crucial role in the Delhi High Court’s decision to deny her bail earlier.
The ED arrested Kavitha from her residence in Hyderabad on March 15 in a money laundering case, while the CBI arrested her in Tihar jail in a corruption case. Kavitha is in judicial custody in both cases.
Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in February 2023 for his alleged role in the liquor policy case. The ED arrested him in a money-laundering case in March 2023. He has been under judicial custody since then. The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case. However, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.
The alleged excise scam is a political scandal concerning the Delhi Government, which paved its way through the introduction of Delhi’s Excise Policy from 2021 to 2022. This policy brought in private firms and enterprise companies into the retail liquor sectors.
Judicial custody in CBI case extended till August 9
