Green panel cracks down on rampant concretisation, issues notice to ministry

NEW DELHI: In response to the alarming trend of unchecked urban concretisation on the roadsides/roadberms and constructions in parks in Ghaziabad leading to severe environmental repercussions, the National Green Tribunal has issued notices to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Uttar Pradesh government, and other state agencies concerned.

They are required to respond by October 21 regarding the extensive and often unlawful paving and construction activities in urban areas. The action follows a petition filed by Akash Vashishtha, a lawyer and environmentalist, highlighting the detrimental impacts of indiscriminate concretisation on water-logging, urban flooding, natural water recharge prevention, heat islands, and biodiversity loss.

The petition points to numerous violations of NGT orders, Ministry of Urban Development guidelines issued since 2000, and state government directives.

Presenting the case for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Sanjay Upadhyay emphasised the nationwide environmental hazards posed by the excessive paving of vegetated areas, roadsides, and parks.

“Innocent lives lost by flooding of basements in the national capital and lawyers’ offices inundated, including my own, is the result of this concretization of open soft areas,” Upadhyay asserted.

The petition calls for the Environment Ministry to enforce the guidelines under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and implement measures to curb the practice across the country. Upadhyay highlighted the success of similar deconcretisation efforts in the US, Europe, and Australia, urging Indian cities to adopt these best practices to restore ecological balance.

The NGT’s intervention aims to address the pervasive issue and prevent further environmental degradation caused by urban concretisation. The tribunal’s decision marks a significant step towards sustainable urban development and environmental conservation.