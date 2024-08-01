Jamia begins UG admission, portal open till August 7

NEW DELHI: Following the announcement of the Common University Entrance Examination UG 2024 results, Jamia Millia Islamia is hastening its undergraduate admissions process by keeping the online application portal open until August 7 to accommodate prospective students. An official from Jamia informed that the merit list for undergraduate courses will be based on CUET scores.

The university’s admission process faced delays due to the National Testing Agency (NTA) releasing results later than expected.

The official stated that the application portal for UG course admission under CUET would remain accessible until ten days after the CUET results declaration. This extension follows the recent announcement by the NTA. Of the 50 undergraduate courses provided by the university, 15 will admit students based on their CUET scores.